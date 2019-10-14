Leon County considering reducing penalties for possessing small amounts of marijuana

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 14, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Leon County and the City of Tallahassee are taking a closer look at how small amounts of marijuana possession should be handled.

Multiple other localities in Florida have passed ordinances creating civil penalties, rather than criminal charges, for people who are caught with small amounts of marijuana.

At Wednesday's City Commission meeting, the city will hear a status report on what other local governments are doing about the possession of small amounts of marijuana,.

However, Leon County's action Tuesday night could force the city to make a decision.

The county's draft ordinance would allow for civil penalties for small amounts (20 grams) of marijuana possession. However, the county would need to establish an alternative system to manage the program.

Additionally, the county would have to establish a hearing officer, since the state attorney would not be participating.

County Commissioner Kristin Dozier is hoping the ordinance will pass at the County Commission meeting Tuesday night.

"Some will argue that this will not have the impact we hope if our law enforcement partners don't move forward, but the laws are changing too rapidly," said Dozier. I think it's our responsibility to provide some alternative because people's lives are being affected."

City officials said the county's choice may affect which direction the city heads on Wednesday.

"As the ordinance is currently drafted, and I don't know what or if it will be passed, but as it's currently drafted, it would apply in both the incorporated and unincorporated area," city attorney Cassandra Jackson said. "So that means it would cover the City of Tallahassee."

Jackson said the city could pass an ordinance that conflicts with a possible county choice; the City's action would then only apply to city residents.

Neither the City of Tallahassee nor Leon County has the power to fully decriminalize marijuana. That ability rests with state and federal authorities.

