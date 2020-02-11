Leon County creates interim recycling contract with Marpan amid global market uncertainty

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 11, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Commission has voted to create an interim contract for single-stream recycling with Marpan, while hiring a consultant to look at long-term solutions.

The interim contract outlines a $168,000 increase in recycling costs, but residents will not see an increase in their prices.

The necessary funding is available in the County's general fund contingency account.

Commissioner Bryan Desloge says, the recycling market has come undone, and the County has to figure out other options.

"I think you're doing to find things change pretty dramatically here in the next year or two as far as what we can and what we can't recycle. It's got to be financially feasible before most people will do it," said Commissioner Desloge.

The County also voted to hire SCS Engineers; that consultant will look at long-term solutions and options.