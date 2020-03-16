Leon County declares state of emergency due to coronavirus

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 16, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Leon County has declared a local state of emergency to further prepare and respond to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The county announced the state of emergency Monday afternoon.

"Life after the state of emergency declaration is not different than before," said Leon County Commission Chairman Bryan Desloge. "We can still enjoy our community, but responsibly and with good hygiene in mind. However, the declaration does give our County the tools necessary to respond quickly and effectively to an unprecedented event like the COVID-19 global pandemic."

The county says the state of emergency was triggered not by a specific development, but in an abundance of caution to ensure the community's strongest public health response.

"Through a state of emergency, if needed, our County can more easily request critical healthcare supplies, food supplies to feed our schoolchildren, and step up response efforts whenever and wherever needed," said Leon County Administrator Vincent S. Long. "Like during hurricanes, a declaration positions us to get support and provide aid that mitigates the spread of the coronavirus."

The Florida Department of Health has activated a 24/7 COVID-19 call center. You can call 866-779-6121 or click here.

