Leon County deputies arrest man after meth, firearm found following traffic stop

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a man after methamphetamine and a firearm was found in a vehicle following a traffic stop.

LCSO says just before 10 a.m. on Friday, a K-9 deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Mahan Drive and Plantation Forest Dr. due to the tag on the vehicle not being registered to the vehicle.

Officials say the driver, 30-year-old Garret Hodnett, did not have a driver's license.

Deputies say the LCSO K-9 notified the deputy to the presence of illegal narcotics in the car and a subsequent search found about a gram of methamphetamine and an AK-style rifle with six magazines, one of which was loaded.

LCSO says the serial number on the rifle appeared to have been scratched off.

Authorities say Hodnett was taken to the Leon County Detention Facility, where he is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of firearm with alerted serial number and driving while license suspended or revoked.