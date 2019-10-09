Leon County deputies arrest man for firing at car he claims was following him

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a man for firing shots towards another car in the 7500 block of Blountstown Highway.

Deputies say late Tuesday afternoon, a call was received about shots being fired and when officials arrived on the scene, they made contact with 20-year-old Ralphtavious Williams and a woman who was in the vehicle with him, who authorities did not identify.

LCSO says Williams told authorities the two were being followed by a black Infiniti vehicle while driving into Leon County from Gadsden County on Highway 90.

According to deputies, Williams said they were followed down Geddie Road by the vehicle and said the occupants of the car were holding, "assault rifles," and told officials he heard a gunshot form the vehicle.

Officials say a spent 9 mm shell casing was found in the parking lot of a business at Geddie Road and Blountstown Highway.

Authorities say they were informed by witnesses that they saw Williams park in the parking lot, exit the vehicle with a gun and heard a gunshot before seeing Williams return to his car.

LCSO says they reviewed security footage from a nearby business, which shows Williams parking the car, waling towards an intersection where the Infinit was waiting at a traffic light, making a sudden movement toward the car and then running back to his car.

Deputies say Williams has been arrested and taken to the Leon County Detention Facility.

Williams is facing charges of discharging a firearm in public, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm in public.

Authorities say they were unable to make contact with the occupants of the black Infiniti.