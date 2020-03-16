Leon County deputies arrest three juveniles following armed robbery and burglary

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 16, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office says three juveniles have been arrested on armed robbery and burglary charges.

LCSO says on March 12, deputies responded to the 2200 block of Silver Lake Road after receiving reports of juveniles breaking into vehicles.

Deputies say around 11:30 a.m., a resident saw a black male teenager inside of a car that was parked in the resident's yard.

Officials say the resident yelled and approached the teen and saw another acting as a lookout.

According to LCSO, the resident ran after the two and saw a female juvenile, also running with the two males.

LCSO says the residents chased after them in his vehicle and was able to stop the female by blocking her with his car.

Officials say while this was happening, one of the males came out of the woodline, threatened the resident with a hand gun and stole a cell phone and wallet before the three fled the area.

Later in the evening, LCSO says deputies located, arrested and transported all three to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

Two of the juveniles are 17 and another is 16.

WCTV is not naming the juveniles at this time.