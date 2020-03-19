Leon County deputies arrest three teens on attempted murder charges

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 19, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested three teenagers on charges of attempted murder.

Deputies say around 11:12 p.m. on Sunday, they were called to an area in the 2100 block of Natural Wells Drive in reference to a man who had been shot. The victim was transferred to the hospital for medical attention.

Officials say two witnesses were interviewed who said they were with the victim when he asked them to drive him to an undisclosed location on Natural Wells Drive for a drug deal.

LCSO says once the victim exited the vehicle, two people were waiting on him.

According to officials, gunshots were heard before the victim fell to the ground.

Deputies say detectives located several empty 9mm rounds and a medicine bottle of marijuana on the ground at the scene.

Authorities say following an investigation, officials learned the victim asked the witnesses to meet one of the suspects, a 14-year-old.

The victim told authorities that he was shot multiple times while outside of the vehicle.

Deputies say they learned two of the juveniles involved were attempted to get money owed from the victim prior to the incident.

LCSO says information they received based off a Crimestoppers tip led to the location of the 14-year-old, and found two other suspects, another 14-year-old and a 13-year-old.

Authorities say one of the teenagers showed up to the incident with a gun in their waistband, that was later discovered to have been previously reported as stolen to the Tallahassee Police Department, and the three had made plans to purchase drugs form the victim.

Deputies have charged all three with attempted murder, and has charged one of the 14-year-olds with grand theft of a firearm.

WCTV is choosing not to identify the suspects until they are charged as adults.

Authorities did not give a further update on the condition of the victim.