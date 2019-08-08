Leon County deputies arrest two for attempted business burglary

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 8, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested two people involved in a business burglary early Wednesday morning.

Deputies say around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, they were dispatched to the Dollar General in the 4600 block of Blountstown Highway in reference to an alarm at the building.

Officials say upon arrival, deputies found 23-year-old Ruben Ruiz running from the business, but was caught following a brief foot chase.

Authorities say Ruiz threatened to have the deputies killed by "putting hits," on them.

Officials say 18-year-old Hilario Gonzalez was found attempting the leave the area in a car.

LCSO says they were able to verify both Ruiz and Gonzalez were involved in the burglary through surveillance footage.

Both were taken to the Leon County Detention Facility.

Ruiz is facing charges of burglary of unoccupied structure, corruption by threats on public servant, criminal mischief $1,000 or more and resist officer without violence.

Gonzalez is facing charges of burglary of unoccupied structure, criminal mischief $1,000 or more and resist officer without violence.