Leon County deputies investigating storm-related death

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 23, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Department confirms one person has died from storm-related injuries in Tallahassee.

LCSO says the incident happened in the 3000 block of Mahan Drive Thursday night.

Deputies say just before 7 p.m., officials responded to call call regarding a tree on a person in a wooded area.

Authorities say the victim was struck by a pine tree about 16 inches in diameter.

Officials are working to notify the next-of-kin before they release more information.

This is a developing story.