By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 20, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a lost pitbull.

LCSO says sometime between Monday and Tuesday, a male blue nose pitbull, named Prime, was stolen from the 1700 block of Balkin Road.

Deputies say he was stolen from a kennel and may have been taken to Havana, Florida.

Officials say anyone with information is asked to call (850) 606-3300.