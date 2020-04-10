Leon County detectives on scene of shooting on Autumn Lane that injures two

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 10, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office says they are on the scene of a shooting in the 2000 block of Autumn Lane.

Leon County deputies say there are two male victims; one of which has suffered life-threatening injuries and another suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Both have been taken to a local hospital.

Deputies are asking people to avoid the area at this time.

LCSO tells WCTV it's too early to tell if this shooting is related to the shooting overnight on Doolittle Avenue.

WCTV has a reporter en route to the scene. This is a developing story.