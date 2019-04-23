Leon County discusses library innovation, new medical examiners office

Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday afternoon to discuss a variety of issues, including library innovation, an election grant, a new medical examiners office, and consolidating City and County Animal Control departments.

The Knight Foundation Grant will fund a tour of multiple libraries around the southeastern Untied States.

A focus group of Leon County leaders will attend the tours, and bring back the best practices and ideas to implement in Leon County.

That tour has been in the planning process for about six months, and will take place in the next six to eight weeks.

In addition, on Tuesday's Consent Agenda is a Federal Election Activities Grant for this upcoming year.

The grant is about $28,000, and the County is required to match 15% of that money.

The County said the grant is focused on voter education and poll training, as the state gears up for the 2020 presidential election.

The County also said, regarding the grant, that they likely would have had to spend that money regardless of receiving it.

An outside assessment recommend the City of Tallahassee and Leon County's Animal Control Departments be consolidated; that will also be discussed at Tuesday's meeting.

Leon County Animal Control Director Cara Aldridge said combining the two would make for simpler computer transfers and better serving citizens in both unincorporated and incorporated areas.

Lastly, the County will discuss the new Medical Examiner Facility, set to open in the next couple of months.

The building was previously located at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, but will now be on Leonard Gray Way, near the County Jail.

The cost of building the new facility will be offset by use fees from surrounding localities.