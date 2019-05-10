Leon County drug bust nets 10 arrests

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 10, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Ten people have been arrested after a drug bust in Leon County Thursday.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit served a search warrant at a home in the 1200 block of Poplar Drive after complaints from residents and a months-long investigation.

Video released from the sheriff's office helicopter shows a SWAT truck barreling through a fence onto the property.

Then, teams of heavily armed law enforcement swarming the building and make arrests.

Deputies say they seized six ounces of methamphetamine oil, a small amount of meth, and 10 guns.

The 10 suspects face drug and weapons charges. Some were also wanted on outstanding warrants.

The sheriff's office says its SPIDER unit, K9 team, SWAT team and the Tallahassee Police Department TAC team were among those assisting in the raid.

The following suspects were arrested and charged:

Robert Kotwas, 53 -- Trafficking in Methamphetamine Possession of Precursor Materials (Methamphetamine) Maintain a Drug House Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Jason Sousa, 36 -- Possession of Methamphetamine Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Maintain a Drug House Warrant out of Wakulla County for Driving While License Suspended or Revoked

Edwin Tirado, 45 -- Possession of Methamphetamine Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Maintain a Drug House

Laura Landrieu, 42 -- Possession of Methamphetamine Possession of Controlled Substance without Prescription Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Maintain a Drug House

Steven Bhoolai, 38 -- Possession of Methamphetamine Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Maintain a Drug House (Subject was out on bond for Petit Theft at the time of the search warrant)

Anthony Belk, 55 -- Possession of Methamphetamine Maintain a Drug House Possession of Methamphetamine with the intent to sell within 1000 feet of a place of worship Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Grand Theft Firearm

Samantha Grix, 33 -- Possession of Methamphetamine Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Maintain a Drug House

Nicolette Case, 26 -- Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of less than 20g of Cannabis, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Obstruct Service of a Search Warrant, Maintain a Drug House Warrants (26 Total) for Fraud out of Wakulla and Leon Counties

Darren Jones, 35 -- Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of less than 20g of Cannabis, Tamper/Destroy Evidence, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Obstruct Service of a Search Warrant, Maintain a Drug House Warrant out of Wakulla County for Violation of Probation/Possession of Cannabis

Christina Hall, 47 -- Maintain a Drug House VOP/ Possession of Controlled Substance

