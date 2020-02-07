Leon County educators react to Common Core replacement

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 7, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A new era of learning could soon make its way into Florida's classrooms.

On Friday, the state Department of Education released standards meant to replace the current national Common Core system.

The state is branding it as a "back-to-basics" solution, appealing to teachers, parents and students.

The Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking, or B.E.S.T. Standards for short, are likely to be the new buzz word when it comes to education reforms in Florida.

"We want to be very high quality, we want to demand excellence," Governor Ron DeSantis said in shortly after taking office last year in an order of the Department of Education to dump Common Core.

The program, often criticized was adopted a decade ago.

Fast forward to Friday, state leaders revealing B.E.S.T.; guidelines for language arts, reading and math and putting an emphasis on civics and financial literacy, among other topics.

Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna says it's a lot to digest.

"We're still going through those standards to see exactly what's been left out, what's new, what's improved, what's changed," he said.

But, his initial reaction is positive, especially the reduction of standardized testing, from two days to one for grads 3-8.

"Yes, there needs to be accountability, but it needs to be done with common sense," Hanna continued. "We need to teach our kids to be better citizens, not better test takers."

But some remain skeptical.

"Quite frankly, we just need to let teachers teach," said Scott Mazur, who is with the Leon Classroom Teachers Association.

As a former teacher, he says standards are guidelines and nothing more.

"Standards are standards. Teachers understand they come, they've gone, they still change, the students still learn," he said.

He agrees testing needs reform and teachers need greater say.

"When we allow the teachers to teach, the students succeed."

The Department of Education says more than 80 education groups played a role in developing these new standards.

B.E.S.T. Standards still need official approval from the state's Board of Education. The timeline for changes in the classroom remains unclear.

