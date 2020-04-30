Leon County ending curfew, opening library services May 4

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 30, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Leon County says, in alignment with Governor Ron DeSantis' Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step Plan for Florida's Recovery and local, state and national health guidance, certain programs and services around the county will be re-opened beginning on May 4.

“In sync with the Governor’s recent order, the County will safely and smartly reopen certain programs and services starting next week,” said Leon County Commission Chairman Bryan Desloge. “While reopening in small steps, our top priority remains preserving public health and protecting the safety of our citizens and our employees.”

Leon County's curfew will expire on May 4, along with Gov. DeSantis' extended safer-at-home order, which was put in place to attempt to flatten the curve of coronavirus spread, at 12:01 a.m.

The County's curfew has been in effect since April 14.

Leon County says, while library locations will remain closed to the public, library locations will offer curbside pick-up and drop-off services at all branches under select hours.

Main library hours will be 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday through Saturday, and 1 p.m.-6 p.m. on Sundays.

Branch libraries will offer these services from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through saturday.

