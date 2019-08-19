Leon County experiencing 'normal first day of school issues' with last year's bus routes

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Leon County Schools returned to its bus routes from last year this morning, and communications coordinator Chris Petley said the district is experiencing "normal first day of school issues," which are "nowhere near the amount from this time last week."

Petley said some mechanical issues caused some delays Monday morning. The district had communication issues with some parents about the exact details of a few stops, Petley said.

"All and all, we are on course to have this corrected and back to level of service our community expects," he said.

The district's call center is still open for parents at 850-487-7250.

