Leon County first responders prepare for coronavirus

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 6, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Emergency responders in Leon County are stepping up precautions as they monitor the spread of the coronavirus.

Officials with Leon County EMS said dispatchers have initiated Emergency Infectious Disease Assessment Protocol. That means they are starting to do extra screening on callers reporting symptoms associated with the coronavirus.

"If they get a caller with flu like symptoms, a fever, breathing problems, they'll actually ask them additional screening questions such as travel history, potential exposure to coronavirus," said Caption Brett Davidson.

Those answers are then passed on to responders so they can be prepared to safely respond to patients.

Davidson said Personal Protective Equipment is located on every ambulance, including gowns, masks, glasses and gloves.

"We do use some level of Personal Protective Equipment on every single call, gloves are the most common," Davidson said. "When we get in to the realm of evaluating potentially infectious diseases, that's when we step it up a little bit with our protection."

Responders said they have not yet had to use the extra gear in Leon County, but they continue to monitor the coronavirus daily, even hourly, for updated information and protocols.

EMS officials said while the coronavirus is new, the way they respond is similar to how they prepared for previous potential outbreaks, like H1N1 and ebola.

"The virus is new, but our protocols and how we respond and how we handle this have been in place for many years," Davidson said.

Emergency officials said while they do get calls for flu like symptoms, calling 9-1-1 should only be done in life threatening emergencies. Instead, they suggest calling primary physicians or the health department.

The Florida Department of Health has also set up a coronavirus hotline. That number is 866-779-6121. Lines are open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.