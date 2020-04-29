Leon County graduates react to drive-in ceremonies

By: Elizabeth Millner | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 29, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- High school seniors in Leon County are applauding plans for a graduation ceremony, even though it'll be a lot different than usual.

Tuesday, Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna announced drive-in graduation ceremonies will be held for the district's nearly 2,500 graduates, to take place at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

Godby High School senior Joshua Yarbrough says he's still excited to graduate, despite not having the "traditional ceremony."

"It feels like it was a good idea," Yarbrough said. "He didn't really have that many options; he had to go by the CDC rules, so when you look at it, I mean, he did what was best for us just to give us a ceremony."

Hanna consulted with local health officials and the Leon County Sheriff's Office to finalize the plans; everyone must stay in their cars with the windows rolled up, and each student's name and a picture will appear on a jumbotron.