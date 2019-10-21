Leon County holds housewarming ceremony for family who lost home in March tornadoes

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 21, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- While many in Tallahassee and Leon County spent the weekend battening down the hatches and preparing for Tropical Storm Nestor, one woman celebrated her family's recovery after a tornado ripped through the Baum Community back in March.

On Friday, Leon County hosted a home replacement and housewarming ceremony for Felicia Gilyard and her family.

Gilyard's mobile home was destroyed after the strongest tornado since 1954 hit Leon County in March 2019.

The damage to her home was extensive enough that the county replaced her mobile home entirely.

Leon County waived permit fees and expedited the process to get Gilyard and her family in a new home as quickly as possible.

"I'm just humbled because I know it could've been worse, and I could've not had a place because unfortunately there's people in this area who don't have a place to call home," said Gilyard.

The recovery was made possible through the State Housing Intiatives Partnership, or "SHIP."

Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier said the SHIP program is one of the best resources Leon County has to keep people in their homes after disasters.

"The feeling is incredible, that we can help our community on the individual basis like this, while at the same time helping all of our community through different policies," said Commissioner Dozier.

The March tornado destroyed six homes in the Baum Community; Gilyard said she feels thankful and lucky.

Although the housewarming ceremony was held in October, the entire project was completed in less than five months, with the Gilyard family moving into their new home in August.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.