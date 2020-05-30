Leon County instates a curfew effective 11:00 Saturday night

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 30, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Leon County has issued a curfew beginning at 11:00 p.m. Saturday, May 30th. The curfew will run until 6:00 a.m. Sunday, May 31st.

It will then repeat on Sunday, May 31 at 11:00 p.m. until Monday, June 1 at 6:00 a.m.

According to a press release from Leon County, the curfew was requested by the Leon County Sheriff's Office, the City of Tallahassee, and the State Attorney's Office.

The press release outlines exceptions to the curfew, including traveling to and from work, seeking healthcare or emergency veterinary care, or walking a pet on their premises.

Leon County Commissioner Bryan Desloge is quoted in the press release.

"While we respect the right of individuals to peacefully protest, our first obligation is to ensure the safety of our community," said Chairman Desloge.

The proclamation declares a State of Emergency in Leon County, saying the curfew is related to civil unrest.

It details the hundreds of local protestors participating in a National Day of Protest, and says that while the protest was mostly peaceful, "some some of the protestors have damaged private businesses in the downtown Tallahassee area and otherwise damaged government property in a manner that is not consistent with the intent of the National Day of Protest event."

The proclamation says additional threats of damage to businesses have been posted on social media, and that social media "is being used to incite additional and continuing damage and criminal activity."

