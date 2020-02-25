Leon County joining coalition to classify gender-based violence as hate crimes

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 25, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Leon County is joining a state group pushing for a broader definition of hate crimes in Florida. Florida law does not currently include gender or gender identity violence as hate crimes.

Under current state law, the 2018 shooting at Hot Yoga Tallahassee, where the shooter targeted women, is not classified as a hate crime. The county is joining the Florida Hate Crimes Coalition, a movement to help change that.

"Counties and states are on the front lines of dealing with crimes of hate. And I think it makes a big difference," said Jeff Binkley, whose daughter, Maura, was one of two women killed at Hot Yoga Tallahassee.

The other was 61-year-old Dr. Nancy Van Vessem.

"Anyone can be a victim. And also a hate crime against any one of us is a hate crime against all of us," said Binkley.

Those killings aren't classified as a hate crime under Florida law, because they were based on gender.

"There was nobody in there that he knew, there was nothing that those victims did to provoke that violence, other than being women," said state attorney Jack Campbell.

The Leon County Commission unanimously approved the consent agenda, which included joining the Florida Hate Crimes Coalition.

Commissioner Mary Ann Lindley says she's glad it's a topic of conversation.

"We can't, as government or as state attorneys or as sheriffs, extract hate from the human heart, but we are able to extract a social penalty, and that's what this law is," Lindley said.

State Attorney Jack Campbell is already a member of the coalition. He says his office would have wanted to use every possible tool to prosecute the Hot Yoga shooter.

"No one should be victimized because of their religion, because of their race, because of their sex," he said. "While we would've almost certainly sought first degree murder against him for the murders that he committed, certainly the fact that that was a hate-based crime would have been something I would have wanted to raise with the jury."

There is legislation filed in the state House and Senate to close loopholes of hate crime classification. For the first time, it has bipartisan support.