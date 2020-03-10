Leon County looking at implementing text-to-911 feature

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 10, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A new way to contact emergency services could be coming to Leon County; Tuesday night, the County Commission is voting on a budget item that would fund text-to-9-1-1.

Florida's state 911 board has an initiative to implement statewide text to 911 by January 2022. Leon County has an opportunity to install the system early and upgrade other hardware.

"When this is available after installation, it's going to be a big bonus to our community," said Emergency Management Director Kevin Peters. "We see the applicability throughout the nation, whether it's a hostage situation, a kidnapping situation, or some type of family domestic situation, to enhance this ability for people to communicate with 9-1-1 during an emergency."

Consolidated Dispatch Agency Director Jeanine Gauding says the technology will offer new possibilities, an opportunity to provide the highest level of emergency services to Tallahassee and Leon County citizens.

"If there is a victim of domestic violence or a robbery, that cannot talk, they don't feel safe, they can easily text to us," said Gauding.

Training of the CDA dispatchers will depend on the type of software that is chosen; some options allow for quick responses.

"You can pre-type your questions in, and they just have to push a button, instead of having to type 'What is the address of your emergency,' it would already be in there with a push of a button instead of having to type it," said Gauding.

Scripted protocols will still be implemented over text messages; that means dispatchers will be asking predetermined questions based on the type of emergency.

Citizens will also need to be clear with their text messages.

"They can't text as they normally do with abbreviations and emojis," said Gauding.

The software upgrades will cost about $797,000, covering the primary site at the CDA as well as a second Leon County facility.

"So we have full functionality at two sites, should the CDA have to have an emergency backup site," explained Peters.

Peters reminds residents, calling 911 is still the best option when you need help.

"If you can call 911, you need to make that your first option. Texting would be secondary or in an extreme situation," Peters said.

If you do text, you should include your location, but remember, the software is not operational yet.

Leon County hopes to have the text feature up and running later in 2020.

