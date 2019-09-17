Leon County looks into civil penalties for small amounts of marijuana possession

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 17, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Leon County is taking a closer look at penalties for marijuana possession. County commissioners voted to look into civil penalties, rather than criminal charges, for possession under 20 grams.

The county is not decriminalizing marijuana; the locality does not have the legal authority to do that. Instead, the commissioners voted to create a draft ordinance, discussing civil penalties.

Leon County was among the first in the state to offer diversion alternatives. In the agenda item, State Attorney Jack Campbell shares the view that the provide "ample opportunity" for offenders.

Campbell indicated his opposition to any local marijuana decriminalization ordinance, citing the facts that misdemeanor marijuana possession remains a criminal offense under both federal and state laws. He and the County Attorney argue that any decriminalization ordinance by Leon County would be null and void.

"We cannot decriminalize marijuana," said County Attorney Herbert Thiele. "We don't have the authority to direct any law enforcement agency to do anything."

County commissioners did not attempt to decriminalize marijuana, but they did take steps to clarify how it is handled.

Some called the current law a double standard.

"Precedence is well-established; the majority of the people in Florida live under the status that marijuana possession of 20 grams or less is a civil citation," said County Commissioner Bill Proctor. "I think the capital county of Florida ought be a standard bearer with what the rest of the state is trying to say."

"I am not content to live with this double standard, while we wait for state and federal rules to shake out," said Commissioner Kristin Dozier.

Commissioners also cited differences in treatment depending on where a person is arrested; a student at a local university for example, may not face the same consequences as someone arrested nearby by a different law enforcement agency.

Commissioner Proctor cited the students coming to Tallahassee universities from South Florida, who may not know the law here, and whose lives could change in an instant.

Leon County's Adult Civil Citation program includes a pre-arrest criminal justice diversion program, utilizing cost-effective alternatives to the formal process, and providing eligible offenders with the opportunity to avoid criminal prosecution for low-level offenses.

The issue commissioners took with this program was the strict eligibility requirements: The programs are only available for first-time offenders.

The vote to look at the draft ordinance passed 4 to 3, with commissioners Bryan Desloge, Jimbo Jackson, and Mary Ann Lindley voting against it.

State Attorney Jack Campbell informed the public back in July that due to limitations of current lab testing distinguishing between marijuana and hemp, his office will not be prosecuting possession cases.

The City of Tallahassee is taking up this issue at its October Commission meeting; the City Attorney and staff are preparing to present statistics on arrests for small amounts of marijuana possession, and an overview of what other localities have done.

City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow has pushed for reform on this issue since he took his seat on the Commission.

"The fact of the matter is there are still people falling through the cracks. And what decides who should get arrested, who should be punished?" said Commissioner Matlow. "It just needs to be fair for everybody, and to me that's misdemeanor possession, 20 grams or less, there's no arrest and there's no record that's created because of it."

Commissioner Matlow said he wants to have a conversation with all members of the community, including the State Attorney and law enforcement, about how to handle small possessions of marijuana.

