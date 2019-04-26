Leon County multi-year fiscal plan looks to save over $4 million

Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Leon County has avoided tax and fee increases of up to $4.6 million annually in its multi-year fiscal plan.

The County held its first 2020 budget workshop this week with commissioners, and the County Administrator called this a "conservative budget."

The County Administrator, Vincent Long, said before this budget was even brought before commissioners, internal efforts alone saved $1.6 million.

Major goals for the county include refinancing long term debt and establishing a catastrophe fund.

The County also hopes to eliminate the need for future tax increases, funding Emergency Medical Services, solid waste, and fire service.

Long said this is primarily a maintenance budget. Leon County will reallocate gas taxes for capital improvement projects that have emerged after recent severe weather events.

"Those dollars are eligible to address road over-toppings with floodwaters and those sort of things, so we have several capital improvement projects identified that fit that need," said Long.

That money was previously budgeted for sidewalks, but thanks to new money from the Blueprint 2000 sales tax, those sidewalk funds are not reduced.

Leon County also amended its recycling contract with Marpan to save money, reflecting recent recycling trends nationwide.

Citizens can provide input before the budget is finalized at two meetings in September.

The first is on Tuesday, September 17, at 6 p.m. in the Commission Chambers on the fifth floor of the Leon County Courthouse.

The second meeting will be the next Tuesday, September 24, at the same time and place. At this meeting, the Board is scheduled to adopt the final budget and millage rates.

The courthouse is located at 301 S. Monroe St.