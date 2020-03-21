Leon County now reporting five cases of COVID-19

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting a fifth case of COVID-19 in Leon County.

FDH's website breaks down the five cases saying two are residents of Leon County, two are non-residents, and one is a resident outside of Florida. WCTV can also confirm that two of the patients infected are men, and three are women. Also, all cases are said to be travel-related.

As previously reported, WCTV has confirmed Tallahassee Memorial had one positive case, but the patient passed away. Also,

Capital Regional recently reported two cases of their own. And one case is said to be in care outside of the state (previously reported cases)

The FDH latest report shows that Florida now has 658 total cases, with 603 of those being Florida residents. The report also shows the new death toll at 12.

WCTV is working to find out any available information about the new case.

