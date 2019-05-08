Leon County offering free buckets during Hurricane Preparedness Week

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 8, 2019

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- To help citizens get ready for the upcoming hurricane season during National Hurricane Preparedness Week, Leon County is offering up a freebie.

County officials say residents who purchase at least $25 worth of hurricane supplies at select local hardware stores can receive a free five-gallon bucket and lid, while supplies last.

Buckets are recommended by experts for disaster supplies kits to help avoid water damage and provide a durable place for storage.

The free bucket offer begins Friday, May 10, and runs through Sunday, May 12. Residents can visit a participating location to purchase items for their disaster kits, such as batteries, first aid kits, flashlights and more. To view the full list of recommended items, click here.

Participating locations include:

• Apalachee Ace Hardware, 3626 Apalachee Pkwy

• Bannerman Ace Hardware, 3321 Beech Ridge Trail

• Esposito Ace Hardware, 2743 Capital Cir NE

• Killearn Ace Hardware, 4831 Kerry Forest Pkwy

• N. Monroe Ace Hardware, 3802 N. Monroe St.

• Woodville Ace Hardware, 9382 Woodville Hwy

• NE Home Depot, 3200 Capital Cir NE

For more information on how you can prepare for hurricane season, which begins June 1, visit www.HaveAHurricanePlan.com.

