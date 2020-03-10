Leon County DOH opens call center for COVID-19 coronavirus

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 10, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Department of Health in Leon County says it has opened a call center for COVID-19 coronavirus questions.

You can call 850-404-6300 with your coronavirus questions. The center is open five days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The department says its goal is to get the most accurate information on the virus out to the community.

The call center is meant to help answer general questions related to COVID-19, as well as to give guidance to callers who may be experiencing symptoms of the virus.

There are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Leon County.

If you need to talk to someone right away, you can call the Florida Department of Health's COVID-19 call center, which is open 24/7, at 1-(866)-779-6121.

