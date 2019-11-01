Leon County opens first dog park next to Bradfordville Community Center

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Leon County opened its first dog park on Friday; some of the furry friends came dressed in Halloween costumes.

The event was originally scheduled for Halloween, but inclement weather pushed it back a day.

Tallahassee Big Dog Rescue was in attendance at the grand opening.

Deeann Maxfield, the President of the organization, says she believes the dog park can help pets stay in their homes, and ultimately reduce the number of unwanted pets in our area.

"Our goal is to go out of business!" said Maxfield. "I think if pet owners bring their pets to dog parks and other events, they become more socialized, they're better behaved, and they're less likely to show up at the animal shelters."

Leon County Commissioner Bryan Desloge was instrumental in the creation of the park.

"We took an asset, which was a stormwater pond that was already owned by the citizens of Leon County, and turned it into something where people can use it," said Desloge.

The new dog park is 13 acres total; it's located near the Bradfordville Community Center at 6806 Beech Ridge Trail.

Leon County hopes to create more dog parks in the future.

