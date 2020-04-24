Leon County residents discuss tornado damage

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 24, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Leon County Killearn Acres residents are reacting to Thursday night's tornado; many spent hours on Friday cleaning up yards, pulling trees of homes and cars.

One family of five had a tree their roof.

"When we were sitting at dinner it was raining really bad. And then suddenly we hear like a crack, and a big like boom on top of our roof!" said Rosie, a second-grader.

"And we all stood up startled and then we kept hearing booming and more cracking so we all huddled into the hallway and started praying," said her sister Annie, a fourth-grader.

Annie and Rosie's home had damage from the storm, but they said it looked much better on Friday afternoon than it had the night before.

"All of the stuff down here was up there, so it looked like there were like bushes on top of the house!" said Rosie.

Their neighbor, Bryan French, said he had never seen a tornado until Thursday night.

"All of a sudden we hear the trees start snapping, me and my wife are sitting there like this, please, please don't let it hit our house!" said French.

French said if one tree had fallen the other way, it would have landed in his bedrooms.

"They're supposed to come out with an arborist, let me know what they're going to do, give me a price," said French, rolling his eyes. "Ugh, I can't wait for that!"

Linda Bryson lives on Whirlaway Trail with her husband, pregnant daughter, and son-in-law.

She says usually her yard is neat and tidy; that's not the case anymore. A greenhouse she was building for her other daughter stationed overseas has pieces in neighbors' yards, completely destroyed.

Bryson was watching the news with her family when WCTV Meteorologist Mike McCall said the name of her street; she acted quickly.

"My daughter who's pregnant, I got her into the interior laundry room of the house and made her get under the folding table and she no more than got under the folding table when it hit," said Bryson.

One family on Native Dancer Lane had major damage. They didn't know about the storm until receiving warning text messages from their friends.

"The kids and I ran into the bathrom and waited in there and the storm came. It was loud and scary but I prayed the whole time, and the Lord spared our house."

As of Friday afternoon, that home still doesn't have power.

"It's a total loss on my daughter's car, and we did get our electricity, power line ripped off from the house. I do work for Department of Revenue, so I'm not able to work from home until we can get our power back on," said the mother of two."

One theme runs through everyone's stories: people helping their neighbors.

"Neighbors started showing up and cut off all the trees on the road and then Florida Baptist Relief will be removing the tree, as a ministry, off the car. So we feel very blessed."

