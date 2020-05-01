Leon County residents split about COVID-19 measures being loosened

By: Elizabeth Millner | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- This coming Monday, May 4, Leon County, along with the state of Florida, is lifting some of it's coronavirus quarantine measures.

Tallahassee residents are giving mixed reactions, as some say they are glad the county is taking steps, while others say they'd prefer the shutdown to continue a little while longer.

“Personally I agree with it. We’ve been closed a long time,” said resident Eric Biederman.

“It’s a good idea while we’re still going to be practicing social distancing and we will be able to you know sit down and eat with our loved ones you know and keep still with social distant,” said Jaylyn Smith.

The county announced libraries will reopen for curbside pickup and solid waste pickup will resume by appointment only.

County Commission Chairman Bryan Desloge says Leon County’s decisions will be safely aligned with Phase I of Governor Desantis’ plan.

“We are going to follow all the governor’s orders obviously as far as the restaurants and retail. Restaurants will be open at 25% inside, outside seating is available only with social distancing, retails available 25% inside,” said Desloge.

But some residents are concerned about how quickly we should re-open.

“One of my worries is that when we start slowly things will accelerate...unexpectedly,” said resident Bob Lutz.

“I think they should be closed until something valid is in place to treat the virus for the people who already have the virus and the people who could possibly get the virus,” said Dominiquie Smith.

These changes will take effect Monday, May 4 at midnight.