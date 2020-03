By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 2, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Leon County school bus was allegedly hit in the side by an SUV Monday morning in the vicinity of Conner Boulevard and Sutor Road.

The bus did have children on board at the time of the crash, but we have not heard of any injuries. The identity of the driver and their condition is unknown at this time.

