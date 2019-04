By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 12, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Leon County school bus was involved in an accident on Friday afternoon in Tallahassee.

The crash happened at 2:06 p.m. near the intersection of East Carolina Street and North Gadsden Street.

One school bus and one other vehicle were involved in the crash, which police say was a sideswipe crash.

No injuries were reported.

Leon County Schools says 42 students were on board of the bus.