Leon County schools ensuring children don't go hungry as schools are out due to coronavirus

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 23, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- All schools in Florida continue to be closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

School districts across the Big Bend and South Georgia are doing what they can to make sure students still eat during the day.

Many food distributions in our area began Monday.

There are 14 sites in Leon County. WCTV visited the site at Pineview Elementary School in Tallahassee on the first day Monday.

All families have to do is drive up. A school employee and/or volunteers will hand the families a number of bags.

Each child gets a bagged breakfast and a bagged lunch.

Resident Aaron Bush came for his grandchildren.

"It helps a lot. I've been going back and forth to the grocery store for two weeks now and it's burning my pocket," he said. "So, this will be a great help to me."

Each family also gets a bag from Second Harvest. The bag is filled with items such as canned goods, rice and produce to also help out with dinner.

Tallahassee mother Naesha Huggins is grateful.

"The kids love it too, because they get to interact and still see their other classmates and school mates; just not to be closed inside," she said.

Along with getting the food, some students will also get a book. The books were donated to the schools to be passed out during the food distribution.

The meal distribution sites will be open every Monday through Friday while school is out, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

School Locations in Leon County:

Apalachee



Chaires



Ft. Braden



Hartsfield



WT Moore



Oakridge



Pineview



Riley



Ruediger



Sabal Palm



Springwood



Woodville



Fairview



Nims

