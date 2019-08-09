Leon County schools opening call center after complaints about new bus routes

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- After multiple days of parent complaints, the Leon County School District is opening a call center to assist with navigating the new bus routes.

Complaints from parents included a lack of information, delays in receiving information and the removal of some bus stops. Some parents are worried about routes that seem to have children crossing four lane highways, walking almost three miles and walking on roads that do not have sidewalks.

In a video posted to the Leon County Schools Facebook page, Superintendent Rocky Hanna personally apologized for the inconvenience. He said staff is working as hard as they can.

Parents aren't the only ones concerned about the changes. Bus drivers said during a contract negotiation meeting on Monday they were concerned about the late notice of the new bus routes, since it takes time to get used to the changes.

Under the new routing system, drivers will most likely have a different route in the afternoon as they do in the mornings. Previously, the same school buses picked up and dropped off at the same places in the mornings and afternoons.

The call center will be open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. all next week.

The number for the center is 850-488-2636, or you can e-mail any questions to communityinfo@leonschools.net.