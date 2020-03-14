Leon County schools will continue to feed students during shutdown

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 14, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture granted waivers to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The waivers will allow for schools and other types of childcare to feed children during school shutdowns. This concern has been brought up many times during the discussion on how to handle the needs of some students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of Leon County residents have already reached out asking how they could help with the situation according to superintendent Rocky Hanna. In a video posted to Twitter, he announced that the schools will be partnering with Second Harvest and the United Way Big Bend.

The efforts will begin feeding children immediately after their scheduled spring break.

