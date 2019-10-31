Leon County selects new attorney

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Leon County has selected a new County attorney, but the move has not come without controversy.

WCTV first brought you this story in May when a City Commissioner was upset with the County's choice not to promote the Deputy Attorney, instead beginning a nationwide search.

After a full day of interviews on Tuesday, the Deputy Attorney, LaShawn Riggans, was not selected.

The new attorney will be Chastity O'Steen.

Riggans has worked for the County for nine years and has been in her current deputy position for two and a half years.

Herb Thiele, the current attorney, is retiring after 29 years in his position.

City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox is a friend of Riggans; she said she was disappointed that Riggans was not selected.

"She was the best qualified for that position, and based on the information I've received on the interviews, it seems that she was still the best qualified," said Williams-Cox.

County Commissioner Bryan Desloge pushed back, and said the County did its due diligence in the extensive interview process.

Each commissioner met with each top four candidate for half an hour on Tuesday morning.

"And then that afternoon, all seven of us had an hour with each of the four candidates in the commission chambers, and we got a chance to see how they operate in that environment, and ask some questions about their legal capacity," said Desloge.

Each candidate was ranked, and the margin was razor thin.

"It went, literally, 19, 18, 17, 16," said Desloge.

LaShawn Riggans was in second place.

"Really I don't know that there's any way you can question the way that we did it, everybody got to put in their two cents," said Desloge.

Williams-Cox believes Riggans' experience with the County specifically made her a strong candidate.

"Having someone that has worked with them shoulder to shoulder, I thought was a missed opportunity," she said.

Desloge said the job can be difficult, and the process was taken seriously.

.

"In my opinion, we've got an attorney that has to tell us no sometimes, and yet, they work for us. So, it's a delicate balance," said Desloge.

The candidate who was ultimately selected, Chastity O'Steen, is currently the General Counsel for the Florida Department of Management Services.

In her current position, she oversees many other attorneys; Desloge said that made her a strong candidate.

He believes O'Steen will be able to tell Commissioners "no" when she needs to.

"In the interview with all of us together, she held her own. They were good answers and she was solid and she didn't seem rattled by any of them," said Desloge. "I'm excited!"

Leon County is currently working on a contract with O'Steen; she is expected to start in her new position in February of 2020.

