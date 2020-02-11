Leon County teacher arrested on drug charges

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 10, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A second grade teacher at Chaires Elementary is facing drug charges.

Harry Coombs, 61, was arrested Saturday on drug possession and narcotic equipment possession.

WCTV reached out to Leon County Schools about the matter and told us, "We have been made aware of the arrest of a Chaires Elementary teacher. The individual has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation and final disposition of the legal case."

Coombs was released on bond Saturday morning around 6:47 a.m. His bond was set at $2,500.

