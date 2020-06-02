Leon County reinstates curfew at request of law enforcement

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 2, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) —Leon County will reinstate a curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Tuesday night and continuing each day through the morning of Monday, June 8.

The county says the Leon County Sheriff's Office, the City of Tallahassee and the State Attorney's office all requested the countywide curfew to protect people and property.

During the curfew, residents should stay at home. The county says people can go to and from work, seek healthcare or emergency veterinary care or walk a pet on their premises.

"While we respect the right of individuals to peacefully protest, our first obligation remains ensuring the safety of our community," said Leon County Commission Chairman Bryan Desloge.

A PDF file of the local state of emergency proclamation is attached to this article. Desktop users can find the PDF at the top right section of the page, while mobile users can find it at the bottom of the page.

