Leon County welcomes 12 new American citizens during Independence Day celebrations

By Katie Kaplan, WCTV Eyewitness News

July 4, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The fourth of July marked the birth of America 243 years ago. During the local celebrations on Thursday night, a dozen people celebrated the start of their own American beginnings during the annual Naturalization Ceremony.

The event took place just after 8 p.m. at Tallahassee's 'Celebrate America' party at Tom Brown Park. A dozen people who were born in different countries like Vietnam, Haiti and Canada, took an oath of allegiance to the United States during the legal proceeding.

"My mom, she was a nurse in Haiti who came to the U.S. And has been working housekeeping so I could go to school," said Marie Ledger, who is now in a Masters program at Florida A & M University.

"It's a huge day in my life," said Mikhael Salinger, who has lived in Tallahassee for seven years.

Members of Salinger's family said they drove five hours to see the ceremony.

"I'm proud to be an american having him becoming an american. He makes this a better country. I'm really grateful that we have this process and that he's here," said Kurt Artecona, a close friend of Salinger's.

The Leon County Supervisor of Elections, Mark Early, who was on hand for the ceremony said all 12 were already registered to vote.