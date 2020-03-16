Leon, Gadsden County residents test positive for out-of-state coronavirus

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 16, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Leon County and Gadsden County resident have been confirmed to contract the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to the Florida Health Department.

Authorities say both cases were not diagnosed in Florida and it is unknown at this point if they came into contact with a confirmed case prior to their diagnosis.

The Florida Department of Health says the Leon County resident is a 59-year-old female while the Gadsden County resident is a 54-year-old male.

Officials say both cases are travel related, as they both went to Japan.

