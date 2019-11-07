Leon High School receives two electronic threats, asks parents for help

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 7, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Leon High School says two threatening messages were air dropped on campus this week, and principal Billy Epting is asking for parents' help.

Air Drop is a way for iPhone users to easily share content with each other.

"The epidemic of electronic/social media threats that schools across the country are dealing with continues to affect Leon High School," Epting wrote in an email to Leon High parents.

One of the people responsible for one of the messages has been identified and suspended from school and criminal charges are pending. District Technology personnel, the Leon County Sheriff's Office and FDLE helped find them.

Epting says he made an announcement to the entire student body, saying anyone found making threats of any nature against the school will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. He also announced to students that anyone who forwards a threatening messages on social media instead of informing school personnel or law enforcement about it will be disciplined as well.

"Please stress to your student the gravity of these situations. We must treat every one of these threats seriously," Epting wrote in the email to parents. "The safety of the students and staff at Leon High School is my number one priority; however, the amount of time that has been lost and the disruption to your student’s education is inexcusable. Please help us reinforce this with your student."

