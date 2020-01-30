Leon High School and Old Town Neighborhood Beautification Project

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

Tallahassee, Fla. (WCTV) -- Leon High School partnered with the Old Town Neighborhood Association to plant trees on their campus Thursday.

This move is phase one of the Beautification Project planned by the Old Town Neighborhood to help create an attractive screen between vehicular and pedestrian traffic along East Tennessee street and the LHS parking lot.

With the help of Natives Nurseries, The City of Tallahassee and the Florida Department of Transportation, "Planting Day" was able to take place.

Native Nurseries supplied the East Palatka Holly trees as well as landscapers, who worked as volunteers to teach some lucky high schools students how to plant. Their representatives were very excited to help.

"We see a strip of land like that, and think it would be really good to forest it," said Native Nurseries founder Donna Legare. "We chose to use hollies because they have red berries on them and the Leon High colors are red and white."

The City of Tallahassee helped fund the project by awarding the students and the Old Town Neighborhood their Vibrant Neighborhood Grant Program provided by he city's neighborhood affairs.

When all phases of the beautification project are completed, there will be 99 total trees and bushes planted in the area.