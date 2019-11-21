Leon High School celebrates second ever volleyball title

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

November 21, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- 2019 was a roaring success for the Leon High School volleyball team. Last weekend, the ladies capped off a magical season with the 6A state title.

On Thursday, the Lions were, deservedly, treated like royalty; students, staff, cheerleaders, drumline and even Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna were on hand to congratulate the team.

Leon defeated St. Thomas Aquinas in four sets, 3-1, on Friday to claim the second volleyball title in school history.

If that's not impressive enough, the team boasts a combined 3.6 GPA.

It was a celebration most certainly well deserved as the team says all their hard work has finally paid off.

"I think the mindset leading up to the practices is just working as hard as we can and just really trusting the process and listening to the coaching staff and I think we did a great job of that," senior captain Shania Cromartie. "It's such a relief just all the hard work the coaches put in, just the school as a whole like put in."

