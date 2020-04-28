Leon County Schools announce "drive-in" graduation ceremonies

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) – Leon County Schools will host drive-in graduation ceremonies at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center for its nearly 2,500 seniors.

Superintendent Rocky Hanna announced the plan on a Facebook live Tuesday afternoon.

Hanna says one car will be allowed for each graduate and windows must remain up.

The ceremony will be simulcast over the radio, with every senior’s name being read aloud, while their picture flashes on a jumbotron.

Hanna says he consulted with the health department, both hospitals and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office before finalizing the plans.

Four graduating seniors who appeared on the Facebook live were thankful for that the graduations were not moved to on line ceremonies.

“Thank you for giving us a graduation,” Godby High senior Joshua Yarbough said.

“Even if we’re in cars, were still united as a class,” Leon High senior Madeline Feiock said.

“We can celebrate and finish our year like never before,” Rickards Senior Class president Kinnedi Bonner said.

