Leon Tax Collector's Office reopened and lines stretch out the door

By: Hannah Messier | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 1, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- It was a busy Monday at the Leon County Tax Collector's Office.; the line of people stretched out the door and went all around the building when the office opened.

The office was closed for weeks due to the COIVD-19 pandmeic. Right now, only limited services are being offered, including getting a driver's license or ID card and vehicle titles.

Once inside, people are required to wear face masks.

"People, they rise to the occasion. People, you know, we joked a little bit about pretend your at Disney and waiting to ride on Space Mountain. So, it's a lot, but people are very understanding, which they are in Leon County," Leon County Tax Collector Doris Maloy described.

The current office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.