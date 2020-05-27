Leon grad Deckerhoff graduates against the odds

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Graduates on Wednesday accomplished a major milestone. But out of the hundreds, one Jared Deckerhoff has faced the impossible, yet still managed to achieve a degree.

On Wednesday, the special needs student was able to officially call himself a Leon High alumni.

"It felt amazing," Deckerhoff said.

For Deckerhoff, wearing his red cap and gown was a moment that he will never forget. His parents, Lora and Eric, say it is a day that they never thought they would see.

"2:30 a.m. on the morning the day he was born on October 17, 2000, the doctor said see him now, because you wont see him in an hour, he will be dead," Eric said. "But he walked today."

Deckerhoff was born four months premature. His mother calls him a miracle, and a blessing to those lucky enough to know him, "We believe that the reason that he lived and that he is still here is because God let him be."

Eric says he is a role model, "Everything he does, even the teachers in school he takes over all the kids, he helps those who are struggling, and helps them out everyday."

Deckerhoff says he is just happy to have turned the tassel on his cap, and call himself a graduate, "I can tell them I am good and doing great now."

He hopes these simple words will inspire others to achieve their dreams, "Work hard and be great."

Jared is looking forward to continuing his work at Publix, moving to full-time.

