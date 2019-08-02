Leon sheriff's office administrator facing theft charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Director of Employee Relations for the Leon County Sheriff's Office, Joe McCabe, turned himself in Friday afternoon on theft charges.

McCabe is accused of stealing more than $10,000 from the sheriff's office, starting in August 2015.

Court documents say McCabe gave himself bogus sick leave payouts totaling more than eight thousand dollars.

The charges also allege he upped his pay rate for that sick leave by $20 an hour to add more money to the payouts.

The probable cause affidavit also says McCabe gave himself a fraudulent three percent pay raise, which earned him an extra $2,200 between October 2018 and May 2019.

“As part of an ongoing effort to ensure best practices within the agency, in 2018 we restructured our Financial Services Section, and the oversight processes instituted helped to identify this issue," said Sheriff Walt McNeil.

McCabe has been with LCSO since 2004.

"The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is committed to maintaining the highest level of fiscal integrity and will hold those accountable who abuse the process,” said Sheriff McNeil.

Prior to his time with the department, McCabe worked in the private sector at Sunrise Communities for 11 years, a national non-profit company that provides residential, rehabilitative and community based services to the developmentally disabled.