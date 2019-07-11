Leon tabs assistant Evans as head soccer coach

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

July 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Leon High School has announced the hiring of Scott Evans as the school's new boys soccer head coach.

Evans has been an assistant with the Lions program for 10 years.

He replaces Jamie McBrearty, who resigned from his position in late June.

“I will personally miss Coach McBrearty tremendously," said LHS Athletic Director Mark Feely. "Year after year, he was everything you could hope for in a coach. His teams were very successful and he ran a class program. His recommendation for replacement was his assistant coach Scott Evans. Coach Evans is a veteran coach who we all felt best gave us the opportunity to continue the success that Coach McBrearty shaped for our soccer program at Leon.”

Leon went 24-1-1 last season, falling to Fletcher in the Regional Finals, 4-3.