Leon's Feely: 'We hope that we will be able to' hold fall athletics season

By: Joey Lamar | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

April 28, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Some experts say there is a chance the country will not be move passed the COVID-19 pandemic by the fall, which would impact schools and athletics.

Not only would this potentially mean no football, but no fall sports at all.

Leon High School Athletic Director Mark Feely about the possibility. says such a circumstance would be devastating for a rising senior, adding he really hopes seniors get a chance to make those memories.

"For the morale of our city," Feely said, "Athletics is very important to high school kids and to the high school itself, extracurricular activities. Not just football season, but everything that goes along with that and starting athletics in the fall is super important and we hope that we will be able to do that."

Feely added the number one thing needed for fall sports to return is clearance to ensure everyone is safe.