Lesley Visser shares success story at United Way Women's Leadership Breakfast

November 5, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Trailblazing television sportscaster Lesley Visser encouraged women and girls in Tallahassee to follow their dreams.

“The job did not exist for women when I started,”. Visser said of her start covering the NFL in the 1970’s. “The credentials would say no women, no children in the press box.”

Visser was the keynote speaker at the United Way of the Big Bend's Women’s Leadership Breakfast Tuesday morning.

“Sometimes you have to cross when it says don’t walk,” Visser said of her mother’s response to her when she told her she wanted to be a sports writer.

Visser talked about the drastic changes in the press box since she started. She credited passion, knowledge, stamina and a sense of humor with helping her beak into and endure in the male dominated world of sports television.

“I hope that all young women dream big,” Visser said. “Go out and do it and come back and tell us about it.”

